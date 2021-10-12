New Video Shows Moment Plane Fell From Sky, Exploded Near San Diego

New video shows the exact moment a twin-engine Cessna plane fell from the sky and burst into flames in a residential neighborshood near San Diego, which resulted in at least two deaths and multiple homes being destroyed.

NBC News reports the 13-second video was taken from a balcony during the crash on Monday (October 11) afternoon and shows the Cessna C340 plane making a nose dive before crashing to the ground and exploding in Santee, California.

Witnesses told NBC San Diego that the aircraft slid down Greencastle Street before its wing was clipped by a nearby UPS truck and the plane's fuselag dislodged, crashing through nearby homes in the area.

The UPS driver, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was killed in the crash, according to a statement shared by the company.

The pilot and owner of the plane, Dr. Sugata Das, a cardiologist from Arizona, also died in the crash, NBC News reports.