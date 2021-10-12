SZA Shares Why She Will Not Drop Her Album The Same Time As Summer Walker
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 12, 2021
R&B season is upon us, and many of the genre's biggest stars are gearing up to release new projects in the coming months.
Both Summer Walker and SZA are among the rhythm and blues elites that are scheduled to drop their sophomore project by the end of the year --- and fans began speculating that both singers may release their albums at the same time. One Twitter user even joked about the stars dropping on the same day, comparing it to 50 Cent and Kanye West's 2007 sales battle.
SZA & Summer Walker are dropping on the same day? pic.twitter.com/qOugeeg6O1— Comfortably Washed (@Debonair_David) October 11, 2021
However, SZA quickly took to social media to squash the allegations, letting it be known that she will not be releasing her album, reportedly entitled Alt, the same month as her friend and colleague, Summer Walker is slated to drop Still Over It. After a fan asked whether the rumors were true, the TDE songstress revealed:
“I jus wanna know y y’all think i would drop same time as summer. I’m ON her album…like wut.”
I jus wanna know y y’all think i would drop same time as summer and I’m ON her album 😭 like wut https://t.co/WpmPcnrhFQ— SZA (@sza) October 11, 2021
Aside from the disappointment of not knowing the release date for SZA's upcoming album, fans were excited that the Jersey girl and the Atlanta-bred star will join forces on Summer's highly anticipated album. The pair sparked rumors of a collaboration in the works when they were spotted working together in the studio back in June.
No word on when SZA will release the follow up to her 2017 debut CTRL. However, the star has made it clear that the success of her first project has inspired her to complete it's follow up soon.
I JUS WANNA THANK YALL FOR FUCKING W A RECORD SO HARD ITS BATTLING POP .. this means more than you THINK ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE !!!i love you BEYONNNDDD🙏🏾🤝❤️!! KEEP STREAMING GOOD DAYYSS🗣🥺 pic.twitter.com/wLMXpYtASu— SZA (@sza) January 10, 2021
Honestly this gave me the energy I needed to put a bow on the album .. so thank you 🤞🏾🤝❤️ https://t.co/Oy7UO56auC— SZA (@sza) January 10, 2021
Fingers crossed.