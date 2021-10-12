SZA Shares Why She Will Not Drop Her Album The Same Time As Summer Walker

R&B season is upon us, and many of the genre's biggest stars are gearing up to release new projects in the coming months.

Both Summer Walker and SZA are among the rhythm and blues elites that are scheduled to drop their sophomore project by the end of the year --- and fans began speculating that both singers may release their albums at the same time. One Twitter user even joked about the stars dropping on the same day, comparing it to 50 Cent and Kanye West's 2007 sales battle.