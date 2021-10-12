SZA Shares Why She Will Not Drop Her Album The Same Time As Summer Walker

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

R&B season is upon us, and many of the genre's biggest stars are gearing up to release new projects in the coming months.

Both Summer Walker and SZA are among the rhythm and blues elites that are scheduled to drop their sophomore project by the end of the year --- and fans began speculating that both singers may release their albums at the same time. One Twitter user even joked about the stars dropping on the same day, comparing it to 50 Cent and Kanye West's 2007 sales battle.

However, SZA quickly took to social media to squash the allegations, letting it be known that she will not be releasing her album, reportedly entitled Alt, the same month as her friend and colleague, Summer Walker is slated to drop Still Over It. After a fan asked whether the rumors were true, the TDE songstress revealed:

“I jus wanna know y y’all think i would drop same time as summer. I’m ON her album…like wut.”

Aside from the disappointment of not knowing the release date for SZA's upcoming album, fans were excited that the Jersey girl and the Atlanta-bred star will join forces on Summer's highly anticipated album. The pair sparked rumors of a collaboration in the works when they were spotted working together in the studio back in June.

No word on when SZA will release the follow up to her 2017 debut CTRL. However, the star has made it clear that the success of her first project has inspired her to complete it's follow up soon.

Fingers crossed.

