These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

October 12, 2021

Deciding which school is best for your child can be a daunting task. To help narrow down the search, Niche.com analyzed student and parent reviews as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education to compile a list of the best school districts in each state, including test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and more.

So which school district was chosen as the best in Tennessee?

Collierville Schools

According to Niche, this school district just outside of Memphis is the best in the state, earning an overall grade of A+.

With nearly 10,000 students and a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1, Collierville Schools received high marks across all categories, including academics, clubs & activities, college prep, health & safety, and diversity. Test scores indicate that 62% of students are at least proficient in math while 61% are at least proficient in reading.

In addition to its best school district ranking, Collierville Schools ranked high in best places to teach and best school districts for athletes in Tennessee.

These are the Top 10 Best School Districts in Tennessee for 2022:

  1. Collierville Schools
  2. Maryville City Schools
  3. Williamson County Schools
  4. Greeneville City Schools
  5. Oak Ridge School District
  6. Alcoa City Schools
  7. Johnson City Schools
  8. Kingsport City Schools
  9. Germantown
  10. Arlington Community Schools

To see a breakdown of each school district, or to see other schools included on the list, check out the full report here.

