These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

June 3, 2021

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Tennessee has 385 high schools across 129 districts, with 18,756 full-time teachers and 305,297 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in Tennessee:

  1. Merrol Hyde Magnet School, in Hendersonville
  2. Central Magnet School, in Murfreesboro
  3. Hume-Fogg Magnet High School, in Nashville
  4. Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School, in Nashville
  5. Brentwood High School, in Brentwood
  6. Ravenwood High School, in Brentwood
  7. Franklin High School, in Franklin
  8. Fred J. Page High School, in Franklin
  9. L&N STEM Academy, in Knoxville
  10. Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts, in Chattanooga
  11. University School, in Johnson City
  12. Farragut High School, in Knoxville
  13. Madison Academic Magnet High School, in Jackson
  14. Nolensville High School, in Nolensville
  15. Houston High School, in Germantown
  16. Independence High School, in Thompson's Station
  17. Summit High School, in Spring Hill
  18. Centennial High School, in Franklin
  19. Collierville High School, in Collierville
  20. Science Hill High School, in Johnson City
  21. Dobyns-Bennett High School, in Kingsport
  22. Kipp Nashville Collegiate High School, in Nashville
  23. Maryville High School, in Maryville
  24. Union City High School, in Union City
  25. White Station High School, in Memphis

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

