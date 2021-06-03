These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
June 3, 2021
High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
According to the report, Tennessee has 385 high schools across 129 districts, with 18,756 full-time teachers and 305,297 students enrolled.
Here are the Top 25 best high schools in Tennessee:
- Merrol Hyde Magnet School, in Hendersonville
- Central Magnet School, in Murfreesboro
- Hume-Fogg Magnet High School, in Nashville
- Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School, in Nashville
- Brentwood High School, in Brentwood
- Ravenwood High School, in Brentwood
- Franklin High School, in Franklin
- Fred J. Page High School, in Franklin
- L&N STEM Academy, in Knoxville
- Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts, in Chattanooga
- University School, in Johnson City
- Farragut High School, in Knoxville
- Madison Academic Magnet High School, in Jackson
- Nolensville High School, in Nolensville
- Houston High School, in Germantown
- Independence High School, in Thompson's Station
- Summit High School, in Spring Hill
- Centennial High School, in Franklin
- Collierville High School, in Collierville
- Science Hill High School, in Johnson City
- Dobyns-Bennett High School, in Kingsport
- Kipp Nashville Collegiate High School, in Nashville
- Maryville High School, in Maryville
- Union City High School, in Union City
- White Station High School, in Memphis
Check out the full list here.
