These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Tennessee

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Tennessee has 385 high schools across 129 districts, with 18,756 full-time teachers and 305,297 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in Tennessee:

Merrol Hyde Magnet School, in Hendersonville Central Magnet School, in Murfreesboro Hume-Fogg Magnet High School, in Nashville Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School, in Nashville Brentwood High School, in Brentwood Ravenwood High School, in Brentwood Franklin High School, in Franklin Fred J. Page High School, in Franklin L&N STEM Academy, in Knoxville Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts, in Chattanooga University School, in Johnson City Farragut High School, in Knoxville Madison Academic Magnet High School, in Jackson Nolensville High School, in Nolensville Houston High School, in Germantown Independence High School, in Thompson's Station Summit High School, in Spring Hill Centennial High School, in Franklin Collierville High School, in Collierville Science Hill High School, in Johnson City Dobyns-Bennett High School, in Kingsport Kipp Nashville Collegiate High School, in Nashville Maryville High School, in Maryville Union City High School, in Union City White Station High School, in Memphis

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images