These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Washington State

An important factor for any family is deciding where to send their kids to school. Parents have to consider many things, including safety, proximity to home, and more. It's even something to think about when you're moving to a new area.

Niche is here to help. They published the best school districts parents should keep their eye on for each state.

"The 2022 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," writers say. Researchers looked at teacher quality, state test scores, graduation rates, and other factors to determine their rankings.

This school district came in the No. 1 spot for Washington state:

Mercer Island School District!

It also has an A+ grade on Niche! Located in Mercer Island, Washington, MISD also got high marks for being among the best for teachers and athletes.

Here were the Top 10 school districts in the Evergreen State:

Mercer Island School District (Mercer Island) Bellevue School District (Bellevue) Bainbridge Island School District (Bainbridge Island) Lake Washington School District (Redmond) Issaquah School District (Issaquah) Northshore School District (Bothell) Pullman Public Schools (Pullman) University Place School District (University Place) Shoreline School District (Shoreline) Olympia School District (Olympia)

Click here to check out Niche's rankings of Washington school districts.