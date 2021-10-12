Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Celebrate Nine Years Of Marriage
By Ariel King
October 12, 2021
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins got married nine years ago, and the couple took to Instagram to share their love. Celebrating their ninth anniversary, both Rhett and Akins shared throwback photos as they reflected on their years of marriage, which has led to them having three daughters with a fourth on the way.
Rhett shared an image of him and Akins from 2011, the selfie highlighting their young faces as they spent time in a Tennessee field. "I knew from this one night that we were gonna get married and grow old together," Rhett said in the photo's caption. "Here we are 9 years into marriage. I'm thankful to God every day that You said yes to marrying me! What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?! I love you so much @laur_akins and I can't wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us."
Akins shared a shot of herself and Rhett on their wedding day to her own account and announced that her Live in Love in Commitment podcast episode with Thomas Rhett is also out today.
"9 years ago today babe," Akins wrote on her Instagram. "So grateful for this life with you and our babies. Thank you for loving me so well over the years of us :)"
The podcast finds Rhett and Akins reminiscing on the early years of their marriage, with Rhett and Akins talking about how they wish they could have another honeymoon after having so many children together. The two also discussed what they've learned over the past nine years of marriage, and how having children has changed their marriage.
Akins is due with the couple's fourth daughter in November, and the two have continually been debating over baby names. "This has been hard, just because you put so much thought in the first one, and the second one and the third, and you're like, 'Well, we have to spend a lot of time on this one as well,'" Rhett said of him and Akins trying to decide on a name. "And so we've gone back and forth thinking about state names, thinking about flower names, thinking about places that we love, could that resonate into a name?"