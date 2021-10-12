Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Celebrate Nine Years Of Marriage

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins got married nine years ago, and the couple took to Instagram to share their love. Celebrating their ninth anniversary, both Rhett and Akins shared throwback photos as they reflected on their years of marriage, which has led to them having three daughters with a fourth on the way.

Rhett shared an image of him and Akins from 2011, the selfie highlighting their young faces as they spent time in a Tennessee field. "I knew from this one night that we were gonna get married and grow old together," Rhett said in the photo's caption. "Here we are 9 years into marriage. I'm thankful to God every day that You said yes to marrying me! What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?! I love you so much @laur_akins and I can't wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us."