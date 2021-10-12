Tim McGraw Proves He Is The Boss at His Own Show

By Ariel King

October 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw has no patience for hecklers. According to TMZ, the country singer paused a show at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada after fans began heckling him for missing a few words as he performed "Just to See You Smile." The country singer jumped down into the crowd to confront those making comments before addressing the rest of the crowd.

"I'm not going through a midlife crisis," he said to the rest of his audience. "I don't know how many of y'all know this but we're shooting a film called 1883. And so I had to dye my beard for this film. So, the jeans might be a midlife crisis, but not the beard. But we've been shooting ... last week we shot 48 hours straight for two days. And we showed up to this show tonight because we love you. Thank y'all for being here [...] But if I forget words tonight, just know, I'm old, and I'm shooting a movie [...] So, if I forget the words, sing along and help me out."

Fans began to cheer as McGraw went on with the show, the crowd singing along with him. See the videos here.

McGraw is starring in the new TV show and Yellowstone prequel, 1883, alongside his wife, Faith Hill. McGraw and Hill will be portraying the Duttons, a couple moving from Texas to Montana in search of a better life. "This is truly a dream job ... The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life," McGraw said in a statement. "As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

On TikTok, McGraw has been sharing stories about the early years of his and his wife's relationship, including the moment she agreed to marry him. The couple has been married since 1996, and share three daughters: Gracie (24), Maggie (22), and Audrey (19).

