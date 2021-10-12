Tyga Turns Himself In To Police

Adding fuel to the fire, the Instagram model also shared text messages, claiming to prove Tyga, in fact, sent a car to pick her up Monday night, contradicting the rapper's claims that he didn't know she was coming to his house at the time of the altercation.

Tyga, who began dating the Instagram model back in January, has yet to speak out regarding the incident. However, the rapper is currently cooperating with the LAPD to clear his name.