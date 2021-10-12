Tyga Turns Himself In To Police
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 12, 2021
Tyga has officially surrendered himself to Los Angeles police on Tuesday after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of domestic abuse. Swanson told police that the rapper/ entrepreneur attacked her during an altercation at his home on Monday, just before she took to social media to share photos of her blackened eye and wrist injuries. Camaryn shared the daunting photos, writing:
"I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore. I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself."
#Tyga accused of domestic assault against ex girlfriend Camaryn Swanson pic.twitter.com/wzRznzui8G— All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) October 12, 2021
According to TMZ, it was Tyga's idea to turn himself in, as he faces a charge of felony domestic violence. On Monday, it was reported that the "Rack City" rapper (who officially split with longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner in 2017) and the 22-year old social media influencer got into an altercation early that morning after she showed up at his home screaming in the middle of the night. Law enforcement revealed that officers who responded to the incident saw "visible marks" on Swanson, and they took a report for felony domestic violence.
Adding fuel to the fire, the Instagram model also shared text messages, claiming to prove Tyga, in fact, sent a car to pick her up Monday night, contradicting the rapper's claims that he didn't know she was coming to his house at the time of the altercation.
Tyga, who began dating the Instagram model back in January, has yet to speak out regarding the incident. However, the rapper is currently cooperating with the LAPD to clear his name.