Utah Winter Storm Brings Widespread Power Outages And School Delays

By Ginny Reese

October 12, 2021

A winter storm moved in across the Beehive State, bringing cold temperatures, freezing rain, and even snow, reported ABC 4. The snow storm also brought in widespread power outages and school delays.

As of 9:45 a.m., many schools were closed across Cache County. Mountainside Elementary, Wellsville Elementary, Spring Creek Middle school, and Ridgeline High School have all been closed for today (Tuesday, October 11th). All other schools in the district are operating on a two-hour delay. This means that buses arrive two hours later than normal and there was no morning preschool or kindergarten.

Logan City School District closed all schools for today. The district announced in a Facebook post:

"We continue to have power outages at several district schools. Due to those outages school will be canceled at all Logan City School District schools for today. A makeup day will be scheduled, and we will notify you when that is finalized."

These delays are mostly due to the power outages. As of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power was reporting over 165 outages have affected 8,769 customers.

Click here for updates about power outages from Rocky Mountain Power.

