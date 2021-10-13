1 Georgia Cemetery Ranks Among The Most Haunted Places in America

Halloween is around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit by visiting “haunted” places during spooky season.

Luckily, Georgians don’t have to travel far.

That’s according to Conde Nast Traveler, which shared the 32 most haunted places in America, encouraging a “coast-to-coast tour of the most haunted places in the U.S., where lingering spirits roam through the halls of hotels, abandoned insane asylums, Broadway theaters, and even a city zoo.” Conde Nast Traveler also notes — for those who are easily spooked — that the haunted gems also include culture, history and more to offer something for everyone.

So, where can you find the most haunted place in Georgia?

Bonaventure Cemetery, located in Savannah. Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler says about it:

“Those of you who remember the '90s will recognize this cemetery as the one featured in the novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Like the book, the Savannah cemetery itself has a Southern Gothic atmosphere, with Spanish moss giving shade to time-worn Victorian monuments. There are many notable figures buried here, like singer Johnny Mercer and poet Conrad Aiken, but it's Gracie Watson who most deserves a visit. Having died at just six years old, her grave is marked by a life-size marble statue with her hand resting on a tree stump, symbolizing her life cut short. Many visitors place toys at her grave when they visit, and some have reported seeing the ghost of Gracie near the site. Other spooky accounts of the Bonaventure include inexplicable sounds, like crying babies and barking dogs, and statues suddenly smiling as people approach them.”

Interested in that “coast-to-coast tour,” or just curious about other spooky attractions in the U.S.? Find the rest of the list here.