3 USPS Workers Dead In Shooting At Memphis Facility

Three U.S. Postal Service employees have died in relation to a shooting at a Memphis postal facility, including the suspected shooter, on Tuesday afternoon (October 12), authorities confirmed to ABC News.

FBI Memphis spokesperson Lisa-Anne Culp confirmed the suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while providing an update during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed officers responded to the scene of a shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex located at 2801 Park Avneue -- which does not have retail customers -- at around 2:51 p.m. "in support of the FBI and USPS."

The departments said there was "no active threats" and "the scene is secured" at that time.