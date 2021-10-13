3 USPS Workers Dead In Shooting At Memphis Facility
By Jason Hall
October 13, 2021
Three U.S. Postal Service employees have died in relation to a shooting at a Memphis postal facility, including the suspected shooter, on Tuesday afternoon (October 12), authorities confirmed to ABC News.
FBI Memphis spokesperson Lisa-Anne Culp confirmed the suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while providing an update during a press briefing on Tuesday.
The Memphis Police Department confirmed officers responded to the scene of a shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex located at 2801 Park Avneue -- which does not have retail customers -- at around 2:51 p.m. "in support of the FBI and USPS."
The departments said there was "no active threats" and "the scene is secured" at that time.
Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2801 Park Ave in support of the FBI and USPS.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2021
The Memphis Police Dept. is assisting with securing the perimeter and the scene.
There are no active threats. The scene is secured.
A witness told WATN she saw people running away from an area at the facility after shots were fired.
Postal Inspector Susan Link told reporters USPS is working with the FBI, Memphis Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as it continues its active investigation into the incident.
The USPS and FBI refrained from providing any additional information related to the suspect as the identities of the shooter and victims have not yet been released.
"The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis," the USPS said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks."
The incident comes weeks after a shooting at a Kroger in nearby Collierville left one person dead and 14 others injured.
The suspected gunman in that incident was identified as a third-party vendor for Kroger and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to local authorties.