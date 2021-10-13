Aaron Rodgers' Latest Comments Should Get Steelers Fans Excited Again

Aaron Rodgers has once again publicly shown his appreciate of Pittsburgh grit.

During his latest 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the reigning NFL MVP subtly praised the Steel City once again.

"You want some of those guys who are those gritty, hard-nosed, blue collar, Pittsburgh, you know, tough type of guys," Rodgers said in the clip shared by McAfee, a native of nearby Plum, Pennsylvania.

Rodgers' comments come after FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't interested in replacing Ben Roethlisberger with an inexperienced quarterback should the 39-year-old quarterback retire after his current contract expires next offseason.