Britney Spears Jokes About Dropping A Book After Jamie Lynn's Memoir News
By Hayden Brooks
October 13, 2021
Britney Spears seemingly shaded her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, after the Nickelodeon alum made her memoir announcement on Monday (October 11.)
In a new post via Instagram, the pop superstar shared a photo of her appearing indecisive, while revealing some “great news” about what could come in 2022. “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year," she told her followers, adding a winking emoji with its tongue sticking out. "But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … 'Sh*t, I really don’t know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think' !!!!' What do you guys think ????"
The reference is an obvious follow-up to Jamie Lynn’s memoir announcement, where the star said she owes the project to herself, her younger self and her daughters. “I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to,” she wrote in her announcement post.
The release, which had a tentative working title as I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out, referencing her sister’s 1998 classic, “…Baby One More Time,” is now called Things I Should Have Said.
Britney, on the other hand, has called out her entire family once again for not standing up for her throughout the 13-year conservatorship. “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there,” she wrote.
“If you’re like my family who says things like 'sorry, you’re in a conservatorship' … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*ck with you !!!!” she added.