Budweiser Launches Limited-Edition 'Detroit Music Tall Boy Cans'

Budweiser tweaked the way its beer was brewed by using "the sound of Detroit music legends."

On Tuesday (October 12), Budweiser announced that it is releasing 500 limited-edition tall boy cans, specifically using the sounds of Detroit to brew the beer.

During the brewing process, the beer company set up speakers around the tanks and played music straight from Motor City before bottling the cans to ensure Detroit's music would be infused.

The limited-edition cans have Detroit's skyline as well as over-the-ear headphones that say "Cheers To Hitsville" and "Motown Sound" on the sides of them. The cans also say "Detroit, Motor Music City."

The beer company posted the announcement along with photos of the limited-edition beer cans on Twitter. The announcement wrote:

"Introducing limited-edition Detroit Music Tall Boy cans. During the brewing process for 500 select cans, speakers were set-up surrounding the tanks before bottling to ensure the sounds of Detroit were thoroughly infused into the beer. Get out there and find them, Detroit!"