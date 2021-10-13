Classes Canceled After Brawl At Michigan High School Forces Lockdown

A Detroit high school went on lockdown on Tuesday (October 12) after multiple fights broke out during lunch.

According to WDIV, East English Village Preparatory Academy was put on lockdown after a food fight turned into a huge brawl in the cafeteria.

A video posted to Twitter shows the chaotic fight in the lunchroom. You can see chairs being thrown up in the air and landing on people and students can be heard shouting.

Another video that surfaced shows another chair being thrown and hitting a Detroit Police officer.

"They just said it was a fight that broke out in the cafeteria between two students. A chair was thrown and then multiple fights got to breaking out," Michelle Riley, a parent, told WDIV.

Several officers arrived at the school and multiple students were arrested. "The ninth precinct, the fifth precinct, there are so many police out here," Riley stated.

No serious injuries were reported, but it was said that one student looked to be unconscious in another video.

"Every day since school [has] been in, it's been ongoing, like fights, people bringing weapons," Beverly Johnson, another parent, said.

Some parents were not happy with the way the police handled the situation. "My baby called me and told me that she couldn't breathe and that she was on the way to her next class and they pepper-sprayed her," Johnson stated.

Classes were canceled for Wednesday (October 13) to ease tensions, WDIV reported.

"We talked to the faculty after school today. We're not going to have school tomorrow (Wednesday) in order to make tensions ease a bit and we'll have students and faculty back on Thursday," Nikolai Vitti, DPSCD Superintendent, said.