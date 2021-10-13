'DEADLY': Rabid Skunks On the Loose In Northern Arizona

Several skunks with rabies have been found in Northern Arizona, reported FOX 10 Phoenix. Coconino County Health and Human Services officials found several skunks in the area that have tested positive for rabies.

Reports show that a human has been exposed to one of the rabid skunks and is currently receiving Postexposure Prophylaxis (PEP) treatment.

According to county officials, rabies is deadly so individuals should use extra caution when hiking, camping, or hanging out near wildlife.

How can you keep yourself safe?

Coconino County Health and Human Services officials along with Flagstaff Animal Control recommend taking the following precautions:

avoid wildlife

keep all pet vaccinations up-to-date

keep pets away from all wildlife

do not pick up, feed, or touch wildlife

report any wildlife acting unusual or aggressive

seek immediate medical attention if bitten by a wild animal

Sgt. C. Odis Brockman of the Flagstaff Police Department said:

"Rabies is a virus spread by the bite of an infected animal or direct contact with the saliva of an infected animal. In Arizona, bats, skunks, and foxes are the main animal sources of rabies. Rabies causes severe damage to the central nervous system and usually leads to death once symptoms appear. However, effects of the virus are preventable if proper medical treatment is obtained within the proper timeframe."

To report any suspicious animal, call FPD at 928-774-1414 or Coconino County Health and Human Services at 928-679-8756.