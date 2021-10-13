Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares The Most Adorable Photos Of Newborn Son

Granger Smith and his wife Amber welcomed their fourth baby over the summer, and he makes the most adorable faces.

The country artist announced on his social media channels on August 20 that his and Amber’s son, Maverick Beckham Smith, had arrived. On Wednesday (October 13), Amber shared new photos of their nearly two-month-old son, captioning the cute post: “Faces of Maverick 🤍” Of course, commenters gushed over the new baby photos, bursting with heart emojis, noting how he resembles his mother, and picking out their favorite in the series of pictures.

Granger and Amber revealed Maverick’s name in a video on their YouTube channel earlier this year, explaining how it honors their late son River. Amber explained that she “really wanted 'Riv' to be in the name.” Granger added at the time: “I’ve liked the name Maverick my whole life, and it's always been just an awesome name to me…And most importantly, to us, it has the letters R-I-V, which he'll forever be connected to his brother, his big brother Riv.” Granger added that “Beckham…means essentially, home by the river.” Maverick is child No. 4 for the Smith family, making them a family of six.

See the “faces of Maverick” here: