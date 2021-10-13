Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares The Most Adorable Photos Of Newborn Son

By Kelly Fisher

October 13, 2021

53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: FilmMagic

Granger Smith and his wife Amber welcomed their fourth baby over the summer, and he makes the most adorable faces.

The country artist announced on his social media channels on August 20 that his and Amber’s son, Maverick Beckham Smith, had arrived. On Wednesday (October 13), Amber shared new photos of their nearly two-month-old son, captioning the cute post: “Faces of Maverick 🤍” Of course, commenters gushed over the new baby photos, bursting with heart emojis, noting how he resembles his mother, and picking out their favorite in the series of pictures.

Granger and Amber revealed Maverick’s name in a video on their YouTube channel earlier this year, explaining how it honors their late son River. Amber explained that she “really wanted 'Riv' to be in the name.” Granger added at the time: “I’ve liked the name Maverick my whole life, and it's always been just an awesome name to me…And most importantly, to us, it has the letters R-I-V, which he'll forever be connected to his brother, his big brother Riv.” Granger added that “Beckham…means essentially, home by the river.” Maverick is child No. 4 for the Smith family, making them a family of six.

See the “faces of Maverick” here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.