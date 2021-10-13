Halloween Decorations Of Murders That Took Place In Home Upset Neighbors

A Michigan homeowner displayed decorations that illustrate gruesome murders that took place in the house nearly 20 years ago.

According to MLive, Amanda, the woman who put up the display, lives in the Walker Avenue home, where Jon Siesling brutally killed his mother and two sisters on January 22, 2003.

Siesling, who was 17 years old at the time, beat his 42-year-old mother and 15-year-old sister with a baseball bat and stabbed them both, then he stabbed and killed his 6-year-old sister.

The Halloween decorations placed outside the home depict the 2003 murders.

Three gravestones surrounded by police tape are placed on the grass, evidence markers are placed on the front steps- one near a bloody bat, the front door has silhouettes of people with "help us" written in blood, and there are bloody handprints placed on the front windows.

Amanda did not apologize for the display. "It's a Halloween decoration," she said.

She told MLive that she grew up in the home and it has been in her family for decades. She also added that they were friends with the Siesling family and also rented the house to them.

People that live in the area know about the murders. Amanda says people slow down when driving by the home and sometimes yell when they pass by.

"We know some people might look at and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' This is my way of saying, 'We are well aware. Stop screaming at us when you're driving past my house,'" she stated.

She had to clean up the gruesome mess after the investigation was over. "We're not heartless. We're not monsters. But it happened. This is my way of saying, 'I am absolutely aware of what happened here."

Kathy Gordon, a classmate of 15-year-old Katelin Siesling, remembers the chilling details of the homicide. She told MLive through email that the "tragedy struck hard" at school.

"The morning of the murders, all bus drivers were told to avoid that street due to the caution tape scene. My bus, unfortunately, had no choice but to go on that street. We saw the caution tape scene. It was like something out of a movie," Gordon stated.

She also feels that the Halloween decorations dishonor the victims. "It is just disgusting, especially since this crime hits close to home," Gordon said.

Amanda says her intentions were not to hurt anyone. Her daughter was a friend of the youngest victim. "That family that lived there, that family was our friends," Amanda stated. "I'm not going to sweep it under the rug and act like it didn't happen. Leah was a friend of my daughter. We went to their funerals."

Amanda noted that she and her family remember the victims on the anniversary of their death, and anyone is welcome to talk to her about her Halloween display.

"Come knock on my door. Then ask me what I had to clean up. Maybe this is my way of dealing with it."