Jay-Z Makes Major Cannabis Move With A New $19 Million Investment

Jay-Z is expanding his involvement with the cannabis industry.

The hip hop mogul, who launched his very own cannabis line last year, has invested in the cannabis retail software company, Flowhub. Hov joined venture firms Headline and Poseidon in donating $19 million to the Denver based tech company, which helps dispensaries by providing compliance, point of sale, inventory tracking and business intelligence solutions.

The company, which is valued at $200 million, plans to use the extra money to accelerate expansion into emerging markets, while further developing its products and growing its social equity program. Flowhub CEO Kyle Sherman spoke highly of his new investor, Jay-Z, in a recent interview with Forbes, saying:

“When Jay says, ‘I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man,’ it’s true. He’s got incredible business acumen—he really knows how to surround himself with brilliant people and build great companies.”