Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fail & It's Highly Relatable

If you thought Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue was candid, her appearance on the premiere episode of Ellen Digital's new series Mom Confessions takes her honesty to the next level. In the quick digital series, Kardashian reveals her biggest parent fails and the truth about her parenting style.

Kardashian is mom to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. When it comes to getting her kids to behave, Kardashian says she's not above bribing them. "My biggest parenting fail is I give in too easily sometimes and bribes," Kardashian confesses. "I'm guilty of a good bribe."

Though the mom of four may give in too easily, she says one thing she won't do is lie to her kids. "I was doing that at the beginning to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or things like that, and I just realized quickly it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids," she explained.