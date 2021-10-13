Mark Pontius Announces He's Leaving Foster The People

Pontius cites some major changes in his life over the past several years, including the birth of his daughter, as changing the way he feels about his career, especially life on the road as a touring musician. "I find myself drawn to things closer to home," he admitted. "I've seen the world (a couple of times) and I really checked everything off my career bucket list. Now my aspirations are more about hanging out here in nature and watching my child grow up."

"These last two years have been about closing out huge chapters of my life," Pontius continued. "After a lot of back and forth, I've accepted that I'm ready for this one to close, as well. I'm saying goodbye and moving on as of today."

The 'Pumped Up Kicks' drummer made sure to shout out his longtime bandmates in his note, as well, saying how much he'll miss working with them. "I'm sure we will work together again one day," he wrote. "As for me, I've got a few ideas for the future, but I'm just going to take it one day at a time for now.

Pontius closed out his statement by thanking everyone who supported the band over the past ten years. "I love you," he added.