Megan Thee Stallion Gets Real About Receiving Therapy After Her Mom's Death
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 13, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion has seen lots of ups and downs in her 26-years of living. Now the "WAP" rapper is opening up about how she manages her personal stress while thriving in her burgeoning career.
On the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, Megan got candid about losing both parents and her grandmother in a short time span, and revealed how therapy has helped her during the healing journey, sharing:
"I've lost both of my parents. Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' I just started learning that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to want to go get therapy. As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'Oh my gosh, I'm weak,' you think of medication, and you just think the worst. That's kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it's becoming safe to say, 'Alright now, there's a little too much going on. Somebody help me.' "
Slaying Adversity with Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion shares how she has overcome so much adversity in her life and still maintains a positive outlook. Amber Morino tells how she overcame childhood abuse and the difficult years she faced in the foster care system. Dr. TK Jackson offers tips on staying mentally healthy in the face of toxicity and adversity.Posted by Taraji P. Henson on Saturday, October 9, 2021
The Grammy Award winning rapper continued on, adding how work and prayer have also been major factors in keeping her sane and feeling close to her late mother, saying:
"I work through my emotions too. When people start to see me a lot or when my schedule gets really full, I'm probably going through something because I wanna keep my mind busy. I pray like 80 times a day! When I'm feeling down, I'm like, 'Girl, what would your mama tell you right now?' Because if my mom was here, she'd be in my ear like, 'What you doin'? You can do better than that.' I always have to keep her words in the back of my head to keep me going."
Megan' s mother and manager, Holly Thomas, passed away in 2019 after battling brain cancer. She lost her father during her early teenage years. The star also lost her grandmother jus months after her mom's passing.
Fortunately for the "Body" rapper, her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine is helping her heal personally, while also supporting her professional career.
"My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good."
Check out the full interview above.