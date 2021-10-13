Megan Thee Stallion Gets Real About Receiving Therapy After Her Mom's Death

Megan Thee Stallion has seen lots of ups and downs in her 26-years of living. Now the "WAP" rapper is opening up about how she manages her personal stress while thriving in her burgeoning career.

On the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, Megan got candid about losing both parents and her grandmother in a short time span, and revealed how therapy has helped her during the healing journey, sharing:

"I've lost both of my parents. Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' I just started learning that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to want to go get therapy. As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'Oh my gosh, I'm weak,' you think of medication, and you just think the worst. That's kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it's becoming safe to say, 'Alright now, there's a little too much going on. Somebody help me.' "