Netflix Already Renewed 'You' For A Fourth Season

Ahead of You season three's premiere on Friday (October 15), Netflix announced its already renewed the series. That's right, serial killer Joe Goldberg will be back for a fourth season at the streamer.

For those who haven't checked out You just yet, the wildly popular series is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes. The novels were adapted for the small screen by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley stars as Joe.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, [Greg Berlanti] and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” Gamble told Variety. “And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

The third season is set to follow Joe and Love, who is now married with a young baby, as they try to forge a normal life in the affluent suburb of Madre Linda. If the trailer is any indication, which sees Joe and Love up to their murderous ways again, they may not be achieving their goal of normality in the coming episodes.