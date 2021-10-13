No, Demi Lovato Doesn't Have An Unreleased Song Called 'ET' (Or 'Aliens')

We all know by now that Demi Lovato is not a fan of using the term, "aliens," to describe extraterrestrial life, and the star doesn't have a song titled after them either.

Speaking with Erin Lim of E! News' The Rundown, to promote their new Peacock show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the singer, 29, responded to a fan theory about having an unreleased song titled "Aliens." "I do not have a song called 'Aliens. It sounds good," they said, before doubling down on their take. "My fans should know that I do not call them aliens because 'alien' is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs."

Plus, there’s also the little ol’ song by one of their pop peers. "I feel like Katy Perry already did it," they quipped, in reference to Perry's 2011 hit, "E.T."

When it comes to their new show, which sees the star go on a road trip with their sister, Dallas, and friend, Matthew, to find proof of UFOs and other lifeforms, Lovato clarified that they have been a believer long before the filming of the project. "I have been a believer my whole life, too," Lovato previously said. "And I just thought, you know, I’m in a position in my career right now where I’m dipping my toes into a lot of different waters. And this was just kind of a natural next step. I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride."