Demi Lovato Says Calling Extraterrestrials 'Aliens' Is Offensive

Demi Lovato has something to say about extraterrestrial life.

The pop star made an interesting take during an interview with PEDESTRIAN.tv about their Peacock-exclusive show Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

"I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now. But, I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," they told the outlet. "That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."

While we have no way to know otherworldly beings' feelings on the matter, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer will continue to find their own answers in her show. Lovato goes on a road trip with their sister Dallas and friend Matthew to find proof of UFOs and other mysterious beings.

"I have been a believer my whole life too," Lovato said. "And I just thought, you know, I’m in a position in my career right now where I’m dipping my toes into a lot of different waters. And this was just kind of a natural next step. I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride."

Lovato blew up headlines earlier this year after revealing they are non-binary. Since then, they continue spreading awareness about their identity while making moves in the entertainment scene.