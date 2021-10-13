Ryan Hurd Says Duet With Maren Morris 'Really Set Up This Entire Album'

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris released a duet together earlier this year, and Hurd credits it as the song that paved the way for his debut album.

Pelago is due out Friday (October 15). Hurd previously revealed the track list on social media, confirming that “Chasing After You,” the collaboration with his wife, would be included on the album.

Hurd reflected on the song — about an on again, off again couple — in a video he shared to Instagram on Wednesday (October 13), days before releasing his album. “It’s been amazing to see the ride this song has taken us on,” Hurd said. He continued: “It really set up this entire album…It’ll always be the most special song, I think, in our catalog.”