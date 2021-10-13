Ryan Hurd Says Duet With Maren Morris 'Really Set Up This Entire Album'
By Kelly Fisher
October 13, 2021
Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris released a duet together earlier this year, and Hurd credits it as the song that paved the way for his debut album.
Pelago is due out Friday (October 15). Hurd previously revealed the track list on social media, confirming that “Chasing After You,” the collaboration with his wife, would be included on the album.
Hurd reflected on the song — about an on again, off again couple — in a video he shared to Instagram on Wednesday (October 13), days before releasing his album. “It’s been amazing to see the ride this song has taken us on,” Hurd said. He continued: “It really set up this entire album…It’ll always be the most special song, I think, in our catalog.”
"Maren and I met writing songs and we’ve sung on each other’s records and written together, but this is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together," Hurd said in a statement when he and Morris debuted the song in February. "It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way."
Hurd previously gave fans a taste of what to expect from his upcoming album, sharing a snippet of the then-unreleased song “June, July, August” on Instagram. See the rest of the track list here: