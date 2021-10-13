Tennessee State Senator To Bike 100 Miles For Waverly Flood Relief

A Tennessee state senator has pledged to complete a physical feat to help raise funds for victims of the devastating floods that swept through Middle Tennessee in August.

State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) plans to bike 100 miles from Springfield to Waverly later this month in an effort to raise awareness and money for flood relief, News Channel 5 reports. The Waverly community is still recovering after flash floods destroyed homes and businesses on August 21 as well as claimed the lives of 20 victims in Humphreys County.

"Waverly and Humphreys County have a special place in our hearts," said Sen. Roberts. "Dianne and I started visiting here soon after the new Senate districts were announced in 2012 and we were quickly adopted into the Humphreys County family."

Roberts recalled the emotional toll he experienced while seeing the damage as he surveyed the area with Gov. Bill Lee.

"As the Governor and I toured Main Street the day after the flood, it was all I could do to hold back the tears," he said. "The ravaging effects of raging waters were beyond my imagination."

Wishing to help more, and inspired by a conversation with a friend, he decided on his plan to raise awareness by biking 100 miles to the center of the recovering community. On October 31, Roberts will ride through the hilly roads of Robertson, Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys Counties as he makes his way to Waverly, eventually arriving at a 5:30 p.m. gathering to support businesses along Main Street on Halloween.

"Between now and then, I encourage you to support Waverly and Humphreys County by donating or visiting," he said. "Support the local businesses. Let them know you care. Inspire them with your presence and your generosity."

Roberts encourages anyone wishing to donate to give directly to the United Way of Humphreys County at PO Box 212 in Waverly, Tennessee. You can also visit the organization's website here.