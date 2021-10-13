The Kid LAROI Appears To Have A Collaboration With Tame Impala In The Works

The Kid LAROI is teasing that he has a collaboration with Tame Impala in the works. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 18-year-old singer posted that he was in the recording studio with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, the photos finding them both sitting in front of a mixing console.

The Kid LAROI didn't offer any more information about the photos (or a potential collaboration), except for captioning the first image with a string of emojis including a pill, a police car, a couple, and a glass of whiskey. You can see the images here.

Tame Impala released their last studio album, The Slow Rush, in February 2020. While the COVID-19 put touring for the record on pause, the band has managed to make their way back to live shows and are currently traveling across North America in support of the album. Get more information about Tame Impala's current tour dates here.

The Kid LAROI is currently working on his own debut full-length LP. The 18-year-old rapper has taken the world by storm over the past few months, and has already teamed up with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. He and Bieber have been dominated the charts with their collaboration, "Stay," and The Kid LAROI made his MTV Video Music Awards debut this year when he joined Bieber on stage to open the ceremony.

The Kid LAROI also performed not once, but twice at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival. He first took to the Daytime Stage where he got the crowd grooving before heading over to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for an evening set.