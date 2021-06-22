Tame Impala Reveal Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
June 22, 2021
Tame Impala released The Slow Rush in February of 2020, expecting to tour on it that same summer. Of course, COVID-19 had other plans, and the band rescheduled to summer of 2021. Then that got postponed. On Tuesday (June 22), Kevin Parker announced what will hopefully be the final rescheduled North American tour dates.
The trek is being billed as "Phase 1 Rushium® Trials" and was teased on Monday (June 21) with a clip of Parker in a lab coat, examining the new drug, which, according to a press release, is a "treatment of Acute Time Metagrobolization in Cells (ATMiC) within patients from 16 to 95 years of age. ATMiC is a common cellular condition within the brain’s Suprachiasmatic nucleus, much of the research into this condition is cutting edge and still being performed. Based on the current findings, ATMiC could affect up to half of the population. Currently there are no medications approved for this condition and the only treatment is supportive care and third dose mesothermal procedure."
Phase 1 Rushium® Trials begin at Bonnaroo in September and traverses the country throughout the rest of the year, making stops at the Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, and Outside Lands festivals. See the teaser video above and check out a full list of tour dates below.
Tame Impala 2021 North American Tour Dates
09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
09/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/10 — George, WA @ The Gorge
09/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/18 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/07 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
11/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
TBD — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena