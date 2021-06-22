Tame Impala Reveal Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

Tame Impala released The Slow Rush in February of 2020, expecting to tour on it that same summer. Of course, COVID-19 had other plans, and the band rescheduled to summer of 2021. Then that got postponed. On Tuesday (June 22), Kevin Parker announced what will hopefully be the final rescheduled North American tour dates.

The trek is being billed as "Phase 1 Rushium® Trials" and was teased on Monday (June 21) with a clip of Parker in a lab coat, examining the new drug, which, according to a press release, is a "treatment of Acute Time Metagrobolization in Cells (ATMiC) within patients from 16 to 95 years of age. ATMiC is a common cellular condition within the brain’s Suprachiasmatic nucleus, much of the research into this condition is cutting edge and still being performed. Based on the current findings, ATMiC could affect up to half of the population. Currently there are no medications approved for this condition and the only treatment is supportive care and third dose mesothermal procedure."

Phase 1 Rushium® Trials begin at Bonnaroo in September and traverses the country throughout the rest of the year, making stops at the Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, and Outside Lands festivals. See the teaser video above and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Tame Impala 2021 North American Tour Dates

09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 — George, WA @ The Gorge

09/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/18 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/07 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

11/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

TBD — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena