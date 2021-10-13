The Tastiest Dessert In Florida Can Be Found At This Milkshake Bar
By Zuri Anderson
October 14, 2021
Desserts are perfect in almost every way. You can enjoy a slice of cake after a hearty meal, or sip on a milkshake while eating a burger or some fries. How about donuts for breakfast, or snacking on cookies whenever? There are countless tasty treats to enjoy at any time of the day.
But with so many to choose from, where can you get the best dessert where you live? Eat This, Not That! laid out the most delicious sweets in each state, including Florida!
Here's the No. 1 treat to get in the Sunshine State:
The BreakFast Club Milkshake from Vicky's House!
"Meant to look like the owner's mom's place in the '80s — wallpaper and linoleum included — Vicky's House is a milkshake shop and beer store with an incredible milkshake menu," writers say. "Try The BreakFast Club, an indulgent vanilla milkshake with bacon, Captain Crunch cereal, a glazed donut from Salt Donut, maple syrup, a peanut butter rim, whipped cream, and a shot of colada."
If you want to try this monstrous shake, and many more of Vicky's House's offerings, swing by 3190 Commodore Plaza in Miami.
