These 5 Texas Restaurants Are Among The Top 50 In The U.S.
By Anna Gallegos
October 13, 2021
A list recently published by the New York Times confirms that Texas has some of the best restaurants in the nation.
The newspaper's annual Restaurant List highlights "the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021." Five of the 50 are in Texas and highlight the diverse tastes of this great state.
Birdie's in Austin
The East Austin wine bar and cafe is owned by a couple of New Yorkers turned Texans. Author Brett Anderson strangely says the eatery "could be the stuff of a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch about gentrified East Austin" but calls the food "bright" and "graceful."
Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire
You can't have a list of the best restaurants without including a true Texas barbecue joint. This strip mall restaurant in the suburbs of Houston is routinely considered among the best with its rotating menu that's inspired by Asian flavors.
Fish Lonja in San Antonio
Fish Lonja is the seafood offshoot of the taqueria Carnitas Lonja. This down-to-earth restaurant serves up some of the freshest flavors inspired by Mexico's coastal cities.
Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch
Tucked away in a Dallas suburb, Roots takes its cues from Creole cuisine. Author Priya Krishna compared the duck-fat fried chicken and cornbread to a warm embrace.
Sylvia's in Brownsville
Brownsville isn't really known as a foodie city, but this border town has some of the best Mexican food in the country. Anyone who grew up eating Mexican food will recognize Sylvia's menu of menudo, caldo de res, albondigas in addition to tacos and quesadillas. Sylvia's doesn't have a website or Instagram, but diners know they're in the right place when they see all the Dallas Cowboys memorabilia on the walls.