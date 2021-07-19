Dallas Cowboys Rookie Buys His Mom A House With First Paycheck

By Anna Gallegos

July 19, 2021

2021 NFL Draft
Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons could have used his first pro paycheck to buy anything his heart desired.

Instead, he made good on a promise to buy his mom a new house.

Parsons posted on Instagram on Saturday a photo of his mom Sherese Parsons giving him a piggy back ride outside of a very nice house in Dallas. He wrote "Welcome mom this. All for you."

The 22-year-old Pennsylvania native made plans to buy his mom a house even before he was drafted into the NFL.

“I want to finally get my own house, clear my mom’s debt, I moved a lot when I was younger and if I could put me and my mother into our own home and have something to call ours, it would be amazing," he told BroBible in April when asked what he'd do with his first check.

Parsons is close with his mom and once told PennLive that “if we had a million more Shereses, the world would be OK."

The Cowboys selected Parsons as the 12th overall draft pick in 2021. The former Penn State player signed in June a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $17 million with a $9.8 million signing bonus, according to FanNation.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Dallas Cowboys Rookie Buys His Mom A House With First Paycheck

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.