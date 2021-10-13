These Are The Top 10 School Districts in Kentucky

By Anna Gallegos

October 13, 2021

Choosing a school for your children to attend is a major decision. That's why Niche released its list of the 2022 Best School Districts in Kentucky.

Niche says the ranking "is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

So what is the best school district in the Bluegrass State?

According to Niche, it's Beechwood Independent Schools.

Located in Fort Mitchell, the district operates three schools and serves 1,502 students in grades PK-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. According to state test scores, 68% of students are proficient in math and 73% are proficient in reading.

These are the best 10 school districts in Kentucky, according to Niche:

  1. Beechwood Independent Schools
  2. Fort Thomas Independent Schools
  3. Murray Independent Schools
  4. Boyle County Schools
  5. McCracken County Public Schools
  6. Pikeville Independent Schools
  7. Oldham County Public Schools
  8. Russell Independent Schools
  9. Hazard Independent Schools
  10. Elizabethtown Independent Schools

See the full list of school districts here.

