This Detroit Bakery Has The Best Cheesecake In The Whole State

You can never go wrong with a delicious piece of cheesecake, so to celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14, serve yourself up a yummy slice from your local bakery.

If you don't know where to grab yourself some cheesecake, Eat This, Not That! created a list of places to get the best cheesecake in each state.

The report says that cheesecake has been around for 4,000 years and "has roots dating all the way back to ancient Greece." The dessert became even more popular and "gathered widespread attention in the 1920s when Arnold Reuben created the first NY-style cheesecake."

So, now that you're craving a slice. Where can you find the best cheesecake in Michigan?

Sweet Potato Sensations in Detroit.

Here is what the report had to say about Sweet Potato Sensations:

"Sweet Potato Sensations started out as an idea between a married couple in the 1970s and over time grew to be one of the most beloved bakeries in Detroit. The menu offers delicious sweet and savory treats with the majority of them centered around sweet potatoes, such as sweet potato pies, cookies, waffles, and even ice cream. One of bakery visitors' favorites includes the shop's sweet potato cheesecake, which is offered in either a 10-inch, 8-inch, or mini size."

