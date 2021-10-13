This Is The Most Delicious Dessert In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Satisfying a sweet tooth can be tricky when there are so many delicious options to choose from. Not all desserts are the same and some places just have better options than others.

So if you can't choose the perfect dessert, don't worry. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best dessert in each state. The website states, "...we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S."

According to the website, the best dessert in all of Arizona is the John and Yoko at Super Chunk's Sweet & Treats in Scottsdale. According to the restaurant's menu, the John and Yoko is "Super Chunk's signature dessert, a honey cake tres leches with mascarpone whipped cream and honeycomb candy."

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the dessert:

"This locally-owned shop changes its menu regularly, but luckily the signature treat, a honey cake tres leches with mascarpone whipped cream and honeycomb candy — named after the Beatle and his wife — is always on the menu."

Click here to see the full list of each state's best dessert.

