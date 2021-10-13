This Is The Most Delicious Dessert In All Of Nevada
By Ginny Reese
October 13, 2021
Satisfying a sweet tooth can be tricky when there are so many delicious options to choose from. Not all desserts are the same and some places just have better options than others.
So if you can't choose the perfect dessert, don't worry. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best dessert in each state. The website states, "...we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S."
According to the website, the best dessert in all of Nevada is the Capello at Sinatra in Las Vegas. According to the restaurant's menu, the Capello is a fedora hat made out of Valrhona dark chocolate mousse served with Jack Daniels gelato.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the dessert:
"The Capello, also known as the "Sinatra Hat" at the singer's namesake restaurant at Encore, Las Vegas, is a tiny Valrhona chocolate mousse fedora with panna cotta. It's adorable—and so rich!"
Click here to see the full list of each state's best dessert.