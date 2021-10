This Is The Most Delicious Dessert In All Of New Mexico

Satisfying a sweet tooth can be tricky when there are so many delicious options to choose from. Not all desserts are the same and some places just have better options than others.

So if you can't choose the perfect dessert, don't worry. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best dessert in each state. The website states, "...we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S."

According to the website, the best dessert in all of New Mexico is the Blue Sky Donut at Rebel Donut in Albuquerque. According to the restaurant's menu, this donut is a vanilla cake donut with blue cotton candy icing topped with rock candy.