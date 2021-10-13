This Minnesota Bakery Has The Best Cheesecake In The Whole State

You can never go wrong with a delicious piece of cheesecake, so to celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14, serve yourself up a yummy slice from your local bakery.

If you don't know where to grab yourself some cheesecake, Eat This, Not That! created a list of places to get the best cheesecake in each state.

The report says that cheesecake has been around for 4,000 years and "has roots dating all the way back to ancient Greece." The dessert became even more popular and "gathered widespread attention in the 1920s when Arnold Reuben created the first NY-style cheesecake."

So, now that you're craving a slice. Where can you find the best cheesecake in Minnesota?

Muddy Paws Cheesecake in Saint Louis Park.

Here is what the report had to say about Muddy Paws Cheesecake:

"If you are a fan of cheesecake then you need to check out Muddy Paws Cheesecake in Minnesota. With over 220 flavors of cheesecake available for custom order and 25 flavors at the shop for purchase each day, Muddy Paws has it all. Their long list of flavors includes exciting options such as pink lemonade, Mandarin orange, honey vanilla, double chocolate chip, and many more. They offer keto, gluten-free, and vegan choices as well."

