This Missouri Eatery Has The Best Cheesecake In The Whole State

You can never go wrong with a delicious piece of cheesecake, so to celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14, serve yourself up a yummy slice from your local bakery.

If you don't know where to grab yourself some cheesecake, Eat This, Not That! created a list of places to get the best cheesecake in each state.

The report says that cheesecake has been around for 4,000 years and "has roots dating all the way back to ancient Greece." The dessert became even more popular and "gathered widespread attention in the 1920s when Arnold Reuben created the first NY-style cheesecake."

So, now that you're craving a slice. Where can you find the best cheesecake in Missouri?

Cupini's in Kansas City.

Here is what the report had to say about Cupini's:

"Located in a charming brick building on Westport Road in Kansas City is Cupini's, a popular Missouri eatery that is known for its fresh pasta. Although its Italian dishes are the centerpiece of their menu (hint: try the lasagna) they are also lauded for their creamy cheesecake. Be sure to call ahead to see what their daily cheesecake offerings include."

