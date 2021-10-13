This Wisconsin Bakery Has The Best Cheesecake In The Whole State

You can never go wrong with a delicious piece of cheesecake, so to celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14, serve yourself up a yummy slice from your local bakery.

If you don't know where to grab yourself some cheesecake, Eat This, Not That! created a list of places to get the best cheesecake in each state.

The report says that cheesecake has been around for 4,000 years and "has roots dating all the way back to ancient Greece." The dessert became even more popular and "gathered widespread attention in the 1920s when Arnold Reuben created the first NY-style cheesecake."

So, now that you're craving a slice. Where can you find the best cheesecake in Wisconsin?

Simma's Bakery in Wauwatosa.

Here is what the report had to say about Simma's Bakery:

"Simma's Bakery has a specialty cheesecake that you absolutely cannot miss. Made with a base of moist chocolate cake, a layer of sweet raspberry filling, and covered completely in decadent chocolate ganache, this inventive cheesecake has even won awards."

Click here to find the best cheesecake spot in every state.