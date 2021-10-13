What Are Your Odds Of Seeing A Ghost In Georgia?

Spooky season is upon us, and if you’re hoping to encounter some paranormal activity, you’ll have better luck in some states than others.

Luckily, you can use an interactive map to figure out where you’ll have your best (or worst) chances of seeing a ghost anywhere in the U.S. There’s also a “ghoulish graph” to break down the busiest years for ghost sightings, beginning in 1972 and carrying on to 2020.

So, what are your odds of spotting a ghost in Georgia? Cards Chat says your odds are +637900. Check out the rest of the map here.

Fittingly, Georgia is also home to one of the most haunted places in the U.S. That’s according to Conde Nast Traveler, which shared a list of dozens of the most haunted places to visit nationwide, including “hotels, abandoned insane asylums, Broadway theaters, and even a city zoo,” its report states.

For Georgia, the most haunted places is the Bonaventure Cemetery, located in Savannah. It was featured in the novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Find more info about why Conde Nast Traveler added it to their list (among other spooky landmarks across the country) here.

See the interactive ghost sightings map here.