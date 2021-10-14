Bow And Arrow Attack That Left 5 People Dead Appears To Be Act Of Terrorism

Authorities in Norway are saying that a deadly bow and arrow attack in the town of Kongsberg appears to be an act of terrorism. They said the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Espen Andersen Bråthen, was known to law enforcement and had previously been radicalized. He is a Danish citizen.

"There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized," Police Chief Ole B. Saeverud said during a news conference, according to Fox News.

Authorities made contact with the Bråthen just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, but he managed to escape and continued his attack for over 30 minutes. Investigators believe that all of Bråthen's victims were killed after the initial confrontation.

"From what we know now, it is reasonably clear that some, probably everyone, was killed after the police were in contact with the perpetrator," Saeverud said.

Four women and a man were killed, and three people, including an off-duty police officer, were injured.

"We have some information about the five people who died. There are four women and a man, no one has been formally identified yet. It will take some time. They are all aged 50 to 70 years," Saeverud said.

After Bråthen was taken into custody, he confessed to killings. Officials believe he acted alone.

"We sympathize with the relatives and injured in the grief and despair," Norway's King Harald said. "And we think of all those affected in Kongsberg who have experienced that their safe local environment suddenly became a dangerous place. It shakes us all when horrible things happen near us, when you least expect it, in the middle of everyday life on the open street."