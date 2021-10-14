'Breaking Bad'-Style Mobile Meth Lab Busted In Phoenix

If you thought mobile meth labs were only in movies and TV shows, you thought wrong. According to the Phoenix Police Department, a Breaking Bad-style mobile meth lab was busted last week.

ABC 15 reported that the meth lab bust resulted in an arrest.

According to police, officers found an RV during a trespassing call. It was located at a business near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road on October 7th.

When they checked inside the RV, officer found a mobile meth lab complete with chemicals and lab equipment.

The owner of the RV was found and later identified as 38-year-old Jan Vose. Vose was arrested and booked on on drug charges as well as organized retail theft.

Phoenix Police posted about the unique drug bust on social media. The police department wrote on Twitter:

"Officers found chemicals and lab equipment inside of an RV during a trespassing call at a business near 43rd Ave/ Camelback. The owner of the RV was arrested and booked on drug charges as well as organized retail theft."

Check out the photos below.