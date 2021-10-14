Certified Broadcaster: Drake Joins Commentary Team At Toronto Raptors Game
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 14, 2021
Drake almost takes sports as serious as his rap career.
The Certified Lover Boy and Toronto Raptors Ambassador kicked it courtside during the team's first pre-season game on Monday, and stepped into full broadcaster mode by joining the commentary team to dish about his beloved home team. As the Canadian NBA team took on the Houston Rockets, Drake hopped on the mic during the game's third quarter, saying:
"So good to be home boys. Everything’s feeling great, looking great, so great to be around people again, see all these faces. I’m feeling in high spirits boys. I know the city’s watching tonight, I just want to send my love to everybody, you know, it was a tough fight, a tough fight for the last couple years… [I hope they’re doing] as well as possible given the circumstances."
Commentator Drizzy also took his time on the mic to shout out some of the team's players, including one his favorite players --- 23-year old Point Guard Malachi Flynn. The Grammy Award winning rapper, who rocked a fuzzy, bright red Raptors jacket, yelled out to the athlete:
"Cash Money, let’s go!!! The boys are fired up. It’s the jacket for sure. Gotta be the jacket.”
Drake relationship with the National Basketball Association has always been stellar. Just last month, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper tapped Bobby Schmurda and Chief Keef to model for his label OVO's collaboration with league, as part of their Fall/Winter 2021 collection.
Check out some of the CLB rapper's commentary skills above.