Certified Broadcaster: Drake Joins Commentary Team At Toronto Raptors Game

Commentator Drizzy also took his time on the mic to shout out some of the team's players, including one his favorite players --- 23-year old Point Guard Malachi Flynn. The Grammy Award winning rapper, who rocked a fuzzy, bright red Raptors jacket, yelled out to the athlete:

"Cash Money, let’s go!!! The boys are fired up. It’s the jacket for sure. Gotta be the jacket.”

Drake relationship with the National Basketball Association has always been stellar. Just last month, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper tapped Bobby Schmurda and Chief Keef to model for his label OVO's collaboration with league, as part of their Fall/Winter 2021 collection.