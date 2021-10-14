Chick-Fil-A Testing Out New Delivery Program In Nashville

Chick-fil-A is debuting a new delivery kitchen service in Nashville this fall.

The popular fast-food chain's new concept, called the Little Blue Menu, will offer a "mix and match" of items from different brands on its menu from three new virtual restaurants as well as your Chick-fil-A favorites, according to News Channel 5.

"The flavor profiles are fantastic," said L.J. Yankosky, senior director of the beyond the restaurant team at Chick-fil-A. "The culinary team that developed the virtual restaurants is world-class, and the ingenuity they harnessed for each menu does not disappoint."

Having food delivered from your favorite restaurants was already a growing trend by the time the pandemic hit, but the desire to have food brought directly to your home has only grown stronger as time has gone on.

"Delivery is here to stay," said John Moore, one of the three franchise operators in Nashville overseeing the new service. "Now more than ever, customers want a variety of options delivered quickly, right to their doorstep."

The delivery service will be available within a 10-minute radius of the Little Blue Menu Nashville, located on Church Street between 17th and 16th Avenue North, and promises the same level of service customers are used to receiving at other locations. Learn more about the service here.