Coldplay Talks Culture, BTS & More At Their iHeartRadio Album Release Party
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 15, 2021
Coldplay fans --- it's time.
The British Rock band is back with a brand new project entitled Music Of The Spheres, and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from their ninth studio album with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party. Just before the epic party, a music-to-light show took place in partnership with the Empire State Building as the band’s collaboration with BTS entitled “My Universe, simulcasted across New York’s Z100 and the iHeartRadio app.
The music-to-light spectacular featured choreography of thousands of LED lights at the top of the famous tower through the wizardry of Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manouevre design collective team.
During the event, Coldplay took the stage to perform new music from the album, including "Higher Power" and "Human Heart." Before performing their latest single, "My Universe" featuring BTS, the band's front man, Chris Martin shared:
"Now we're gonna play a song we never played before, ever. This is a collaboration we did with our favorite band. And we went all the way to Seoul, South Korea. This is called 'My Universe' with BTS.
The Grammy Award winning group also gave fans a nostalgic flashback by performing some of their classic records, like "Clocks", "Viva La Vida" and "Fix You". Viewers got a chance to tune in to the exclusive party via The CW App, CWTV.com, or by listening to the epic show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.
During the exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Booker and Tanya Rad, Coldplay dished on everything from new music to debuting a song on the International Space Station. When asked why Music of the Spheres is different than their previous works, Martin said:
"Each record sort of tells us what it wants to be. The last record we made was called everyday life and that was kind of, a very personal album we were trying to make universal. And I feel like this one is trying to make the universal personal."
As for how they managed to debut a song on the International Space Station, the band joked:
"It was no where on Earth that we could play at the time. So what's the next best thing, the only available venue? Thomas echoed all the things we feel -- no borders, no separation, no difference, ultimately. There's lots of beautiful cultural difference, but as humans. We're all here together."
The live listening party comes just days after the band announced the dates for their expansive 2022 world tour, kicking off on March 18th, in San Jose, Costa Rica. See the full tour dates here, and catch the band's latest album Music of the Spheres when it hits streaming services on Friday, October 15th.