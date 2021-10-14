Coldplay Talks Culture, BTS & More At Their iHeartRadio Album Release Party

Coldplay fans --- it's time.

The British Rock band is back with a brand new project entitled Music Of The Spheres, and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from their ninth studio album with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party. Just before the epic party, a music-to-light show took place in partnership with the Empire State Building as the band’s collaboration with BTS entitled “My Universe, simulcasted across New York’s Z100 and the iHeartRadio app.

The music-to-light spectacular featured choreography of thousands of LED lights at the top of the famous tower through the wizardry of Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manouevre design collective team.