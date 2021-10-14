This is friendship goals.

On Thursday (October 14), Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to ask a special favor of his fans—he needs help knocking 'Bad Habits' out of the number one spot on the charts. Yup, you read that right. Sheeran wants to knock his own song off the top spot so Elton John can take over.

As Sheeran's fans know, the singer-songwriter has dominated the top spot on the UK charts for 15 straight weeks. His comeback single ‘Bad Habits’ shot straight to the top earlier this year, quickly followed by 'Shivers,' his second single off his upcoming album '=.' While Sheeran has been enjoying his success, he wants to see his good friend take over the reigning spot.

"[Elton John] is so close to knocking me off the #1 spot in the U.K. It will be his first number one in almost twenty years and I really want it to happen," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "Please go buy/stream/download 'Cold Heart' with Dua Lipa now, 15 weeks at #1 was more than I ever expected anyway, love you all. Who doesn’t wanna be knocked off by Elton."