Garth Brooks And Kane Brown Honor Randy Travis At CMT Artists Of The Year

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony aired on Wednesday (October 13), and saw performances from much of country music's top talents, as well as honoring many of country music's top talent. While many artists took to the stage to accept honors and perform, Randy Travis was recognized as the Artist of a Lifetime during the ceremonies.

Both Garth Brooks and Kane Brown honored Travis during the ceremony, with Brooks introducing the legendary country singer for the award. Brooks said in a 2019 interview with The Tennessean that he believes Travis "saved country music," explaining, "I don't know of any artist who took a format and turned it 180 [degrees] back to where it came from and made it bigger than it was then."

"If you're like me, you pray that another Randy Travis [type talent] shows up every day," Garth Brooks said as he welcomed Travis to the stage. Travis' wife, Mary Davis, joined the legendary singer on stage to accept the award.