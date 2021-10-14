Halle Berry Shows Off Her Martial Arts Skills In New Trailer For 'Bruised'

Halle Berry is back with a new film, and this time around, she's coming out swinging.

On Thursday, Netflix released the full trailer to "Bruised", marking the 55-year old star's directorial debut. The film tells the tale of Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter (played by Berry), who leaves the sport in disgrace. According to the synopsis, while Justice is down on her luck and "simmering with rage years after her fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon."