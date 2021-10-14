Halle Berry Shows Off Her Martial Arts Skills In New Trailer For 'Bruised'
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 14, 2021
Halle Berry is back with a new film, and this time around, she's coming out swinging.
On Thursday, Netflix released the full trailer to "Bruised", marking the 55-year old star's directorial debut. The film tells the tale of Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter (played by Berry), who leaves the sport in disgrace. According to the synopsis, while Justice is down on her luck and "simmering with rage years after her fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon."
The sports drama also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, Danny Boyd, Jr. and Stephen McKinley Henderson. In a September interview with the New York Times, the Oscar winning actress says she sees "Bruised" as a brand new way to represent Black women on screen, sharing:
"We haven't seen an African American woman in this way in a movie. I'm from Cleveland, Ohio. I am salt of the earth, it's a world I know and is intrinsic to who I am. If I'm going to get to tell a story, I'm going to make it from a point of view that I know. I thought that was a very good way for me to start."
During the Sundance Film Festival back in January, the star also said that directing the intense film while starring it was "probably one of the hardest things I've ever done."
"I was relentless in telling this story," the actress said. "I had to get it out of my body so quitting or not completing it was never an option."
Catch "Bruised" when it premieres in theaters Nov. 17th and on Netflix Nov. 24th. Check out the full trailer above.