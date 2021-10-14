Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

October 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.

In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Peach State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb).”

These are 10 of the most famous actors from Georgia:

  • Laurence Fishburne, born in Augusta and known for playing Morpheus in "The Matrix,” among other roles.
  • David Cross, born in Atlanta and known for playing Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development,” among other roles.
  • Jeff Daniels, born in Athens and known for playing Harry in "Dumb and Dumber,” among other roles.
  • Wayne Knight, born in Cartersville and known for playing Newman in "Seinfeld,” among other roles.
  • Ed Helms, born in Atlanta and known for playing Andy Bernard in "The Office,” among other roles.
  • Chris Tucker, born in Atlanta and known for playing Carter in "Rush Hour,” among other roles.
  • Brian Baumgartner, born in Atlanta and known for playing Kevin Malone in "The Office,” among other roles.
  • Jack McBrayer, born in Macon and known for playing Kenneth Parcell in “30 Rock,” among other roles.
  • Tituss Burgess, born in Athens and known for playing Titus Andromedon in " Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” among other roles.
  • Claude Akins, born in Nelson and known for playing Aldo in " Battle for the Planet of the Apes,” among other roles.

See the rest of the list from Stacker here.

