Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Georgia
October 14, 2021
Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.
In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Peach State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:
“Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb).”
These are 10 of the most famous actors from Georgia:
- Laurence Fishburne, born in Augusta and known for playing Morpheus in "The Matrix,” among other roles.
- David Cross, born in Atlanta and known for playing Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development,” among other roles.
- Jeff Daniels, born in Athens and known for playing Harry in "Dumb and Dumber,” among other roles.
- Wayne Knight, born in Cartersville and known for playing Newman in "Seinfeld,” among other roles.
- Ed Helms, born in Atlanta and known for playing Andy Bernard in "The Office,” among other roles.
- Chris Tucker, born in Atlanta and known for playing Carter in "Rush Hour,” among other roles.
- Brian Baumgartner, born in Atlanta and known for playing Kevin Malone in "The Office,” among other roles.
- Jack McBrayer, born in Macon and known for playing Kenneth Parcell in “30 Rock,” among other roles.
- Tituss Burgess, born in Athens and known for playing Titus Andromedon in " Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” among other roles.
- Claude Akins, born in Nelson and known for playing Aldo in " Battle for the Planet of the Apes,” among other roles.
